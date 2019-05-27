International Youth Fellowship holds culture expo

Good News Corps is an international volunteer program organized by the International Youth Fellowships, a Christian nongovernmental organization.
|Participants of the 2019 Culture expo take part in a parade in Seoul. International Youth Fellowship
According to the International Youth Fellowship, the event was organized by 250 Good News Corps members who took part in education, religious and cultural volunteer projects across 95 countries over one year.
The 2019 Culture expo, which took place in Seoul from Friday to Sunday, offered cultural experiences and performances from seven different countries, the International Youth Fellowship said.
“(The organization) will continue to guide youths to grow with more mature thoughts and to lead happy lives,” International Youth Fellowship Chairman Park Moon-taek said, thanking the members of the Good News Corps that organized this year’s event.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)