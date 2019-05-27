Liberty Korea Party to launch 2020 Economic Transformation Committee

Claiming the country’s sluggish economy is due to the Moon Jae-in administration’s “economic tyranny,” Hwang said “factories that have stopped operations, empty shops and markets … were filled with despair and sighs.”
Hwang introduced the plan during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
The new committee -- to consist of representatives from various interest groups -- aims to boost the country’s economy, Hwang said.
It is set to draft a new economic vision, make legislative changes and plan the necessary budget.
|Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn introduces a plan to launch a committee on economic development by the end of this month during a press conference Monday at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Liberty Korea Party recently concluded its first round of protests against the Moon government. It had held protests across the country for the past three weeks -- including six massive ones -- covering 4,080 kilometers.
Amid the party’s strong objection to the administration, Hwang has asked President Moon for a one-on-one meeting to “listen to the desperate reality I experienced firsthand on-site.”
Though the main opposition has wrapped up rallies outside the National Assembly, Hwang hinted at a prolonged standoff with the ruling Democratic Party and refusal to return to the National Assembly.
“If (Democratic Party) scraps and apologizes for the wrongful fast track (of reform bills), I will return to the National Assembly and hustle to take care of people’s livelihoods. We can’t overlook illegal conduct in state affairs,” Hwang said.
Meanwhile, Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young has ramped up pressure on the Liberty Korea Party to clarify its official stance on Hwang’s remarks on conditional return to the National Assembly.
“Is it (Liberty Korea Party) seeking a justification to come back to the National Assembly or a justification for rallies outside the National Assembly?” Lee said.
“Will it come back to the National Assembly and look after people’s livelihoods or wander around the National Assembly and break down people’s livelihoods? (We) will wait for profound self-reflection and an answer,” Lee added.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)