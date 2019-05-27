[Diplomatic circuit] Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to hold roadshow in June

The event will take place at Lotte Hotel in Busan on June 4 and Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul on June 10.
|(Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau)
According to the tourism bureau, 10 Sri Lankan tour and resort companies will participate, and the event will provide opportunities for Korean and Sri Lankan travel agencies to hold business-to-business meetings.
The bureau also highlighted that Sri Lanka has rich cultural heritage, unique festivals and traditional food.
“From the event, we would like to introduce tour spots and products that are not well known to Koreans. We would also like to cooperate with Korean tour companies to develop new tour products to attract more Korean tourists,” an official from the tourism bureau said.
“We will also continue to make efforts so that more Koreans would learn about the charm of Sri Lanka that has abundant cultural heritage and great natural scenery.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)