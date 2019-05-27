Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

The Cannes-winning film "Parasite" is on its way to creating a sensation in South Korea, as its presale tickets outnumbered big-name movies.With three days to go before the movie's opening, the data from the Korea Film Council showed that the flick has already sold more than 90,000 presale tickets as of Monday morning.That accounted for 42.3 percent of all tickets reserved as of 9:10 a.m., while Walt Disney's live-action film "Aladdin" posted 19.6 percent. Local crime action movie "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil," which has attracted more than 2.7 million viewers, came in third with 8.4 percent."Parasite," director Bong Joon-ho's seventh feature film, revolves around the poor family of Ki-taek, starring Song Kang-ho, who live in a squalid, grubby basement. They become involved in a string of mishaps after the sly son gets a job as a tutor for a moneyed family residing in an opulent, gaudy mansion.It won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, bringing home the competition's highest honor for the first time in Korean film history.The movie will hit local theaters on Thursday. (Yonhap)