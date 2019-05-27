Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 27, 2019 - 09:49
  • Updated : May 27, 2019 - 09:49

The Cannes-winning film "Parasite" is on its way to creating a sensation in South Korea, as its presale tickets outnumbered big-name movies.

With three days to go before the movie's opening, the data from the Korea Film Council showed that the flick has already sold more than 90,000 presale tickets as of Monday morning.


(Yonhap)

That accounted for 42.3 percent of all tickets reserved as of 9:10 a.m., while Walt Disney's live-action film "Aladdin" posted 19.6 percent. Local crime action movie "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil," which has attracted more than 2.7 million viewers, came in third with 8.4 percent.

"Parasite," director Bong Joon-ho's seventh feature film, revolves around the poor family of Ki-taek, starring Song Kang-ho, who live in a squalid, grubby basement. They become involved in a string of mishaps after the sly son gets a job as a tutor for a moneyed family residing in an opulent, gaudy mansion.

It won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, bringing home the competition's highest honor for the first time in Korean film history.

The movie will hit local theaters on Thursday. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114