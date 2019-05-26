GS E&C opens Vam Cong Bridge in Vietnam

According to GS E&C, an opening ceremony for the bridge was held May 19, attended by officials from GS E&C, the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korean Embassy as well as the Vietnamese minister of transport.
Vam Cong Bridge, which runs 2.97 kilometers along the Hau River in the Mekong Delta, cost around 240 billion won ($202 million) and took five years to complete. It is the second-longest cable-stayed steel bridge in Vietnam, the company said.
A view of the Vam Cong Bridge. GS E&C
GS E&C was the main contractor in partnership with Hanshin Engineering & Construction, and construction was funded by the Economic Development Cooperation Fund under the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
The bridge is set to provide the shortest transportation network in the Mekong Delta region, a key agricultural production area that supplies 80 percent of Vietnam’s rice exports.
GS E&C expects the bridge to play a key role in reducing cargo transportation time by up to three hours; ensuring stable traffic flow; and revitalizing the local economy.
This is not the first time GS E&C has undertaken a project in Vietnam. It is actively taking part in building infrastructure, such as roads, railways and bridges, across the country.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)