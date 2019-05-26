Korea’s micro fuel cell standards internationally certified

BUSINESS

South Korea’s micro fuel cell technologies were certified by an international standards organization, becoming the nation’s first hydrogen technologies to receive international certification, according to the government Sunday.The standards on micro fuel cells were certified three years after the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy proposed it to the Geneva-based International Electrotechnical Commission in April of 2016. The approval came after much discussion and verification by fuel cell technology experts, including from the US, Japan and Germany, the ministry said.A micro fuel cell is a device that powers small digital devices, such as laptops and smartphones. Its technology standards define power requirements when applying fuel cell technologies into small digital devices.The application of the standards is also expected to expand into the areas of electric bicycles, electric carts, forklift trucks and self-driving robots, according to the ICT Ministry.The technology standards were developed through a state-funded renewable energy project led by Lee Hong-ki, a professor at Korea-based Woosuk University.Compared to conventional secondary batteries, micro fuel cells have a higher energy density and allow for faster charging, according to professor Lee.A fully charged laptop used by conventional secondary batteries can last around four to eight hours while a laptop powered by micro fuel cells can last for around 12 to 15 hours.In addition, micro fuel cells can also allow “hot swaps,” in which parts can be changed while not affecting the movement of the entire system in operation.“The micro fuel cell market is expected to grow rapidly centering on small smart devices once safety and price issues are addressed,” Lee said.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)