Incheon airport holds emergency response training drills

The training dealt with a mock scenario involving a fire within the intra-airport transit system, an autonomous train system that connects passengers to different terminals.
|Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Koo Bon-hwan (third from left) participates in an emergency response training drill at Terminal 1 on Thursday (Incheon International Airport)
Airport authorities and officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport also practiced in the drill responding to irregularities in the baggage handling system.
The training was designed to ensure that the authorities and related agencies can swiftly work together to address emergency situations and minimize damage, the Incheon International Airport Corp. said.
“This training allowed us to gauge our ability to work with multiple actors to address emergencies within the ‘golden hour’ period,” IIAC President and CEO Koo Bon-hwan said in a statement.
“In line with our belief that ‘safety must never be compromised,’ we will continue to work on providing safer and more convenient services to customers.”
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)