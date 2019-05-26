[Herald Interview] Customers must be punished for harassment: Seoul Emotional Labor Center CEO

The country’s service industry, however, reveals a strikingly different image of the country, as it grapples with customers on power trips at the expense of employees’ health.
The top-down power dynamic between customers and workers has created an environment that tolerates almost any behavior by customers and requires excruciating emotional labor on the workers’ side.
To tackle the wide-spread abuse, Seoul Emotional Labor Center CEO Lee Jung-hoon says as a short-term solution that customers who cross legal boundaries should be punished as a social warning.
“Some customers go out of control is because they aren’t punished. Rather, business owners would give them gift certificates and other goods to stop them from filing a complaint. But if they were penalized for harassment, they will stop,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald.
“Even without last year’s amendment to protect emotional laborers, abusive language and actions are punishable according to the Criminal Act. Punishing customers for verbal and physical abuse will raise social awareness and warning,” Lee added.
|Seoul Emotional Labor Center CEO Lee Jung-hoon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Given the prevalence of emotional abuse, harassment is no longer an issue that can be dealt with by pleading to the good-hearted, he said.
In the wake of workers taking their own lives due to severe emotional abuse, legislators amended the industrial safety and health act in October last year to legally protect emotional laborers.
The revision mandates owners to protect employees subject to verbal and physical harassment. Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($8,400).
Punishing customers for violating the law not only halts damage inflicted on employees but also benefits companies with skilled workers offering improved customer service.
“Companies first need to modify their policies and strengthen workers’ rights. This, in parallel with better social awareness, will bring changes on-site,” Lee said.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government defines emotional labor as form of labor that requires workers to suppress their feelings and present different feelings.
Workers that directly and indirectly provide services to customers, including call center operators, nurses and care workers are often classified as emotional laborers as they are forced to remain polite and put on a smile at all times.
“Morticians are also emotional laborers. Even on days they are happy, they have to remain serious. The same goes to judges who have stay neutral,” Lee said.
There are about 7.4 million emotional laborers, accounting for 43.5 percent of the total labor force, according to data from the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Some 43 percent of emotional laborers replied to have experienced emotional abuse and 26.6 percent struggle with depression, research by Korea University College of Medicine showed.
According to Lee there are a number of different factors accountable for accepting behaviors that overstep the boundaries, resulting in distressing emotional labor.
“Customer centered management and marketing strategies used by companies is a reason. The quality of products are mostly similar so customer service and customer relations have become variables in earnings, which entails unconditional politeness and apologies. Some customers who have become accustomed to this think they have a right to such (unconditional) service,” Lee said.
“As South Korea becomes increasingly individualistic, people feel a growing urge to feel a sense of relative superiority. In reality, it is difficult for such urges to be fulfilled. Consequently people take the opportunity to express and feel superiority as a customer,” Lee added.
Lee mentioned Hyundai Card as a prime example of a company that has seen an upgrade in service quality by protecting call center agents.
In 2012 Hyundai Card implemented a policy that allows workers to end phone calls in case customers use abusive language. Call center agents are to give out warnings, which varies depending on severity of the abuse, and hang up to the phone if harassment continues.
After adapting the policy the ratio of the company’s consultants with high performance ratings rose to 58 percent in 2017, compared to 39 percent in 2012, the company said.
Some 54 percent of Hyundai Card call center agents replied the policy has reduced stress levels and 79 percent said it helped provide better service.
“They (workers) no longer have to answer the phone in fear about the person on the other end of the phone,” Lee said.
Seoul Emotional Labor Center operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government opened as an independent center in October 2018.
It offers various programs to help workers struggling with emotional labor -- residing in Seoul or whose companies are based in Seoul -- for free of charge on weekdays.
To reach out to as many workers as possible, the center is open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Consulting psychologists also visit applicants who are unable to drop by one of the four venues across Seoul the center runs.
Applicants can register for service online at www.emotion.or.kr or via phone 02-722-2525.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)