Chinese minister plays down inter-Korean railway project

BUSINESS

LEIPZIG, Germany -- Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng on Thursday said that China is not going to be involved in an inter-Korean railway project, saying it is “their own business.”



When asked about China’s role in facilitating the project of reconnecting the railroad between South and North Korea, he said the project should be carried out by both countries, clearly indicating that China won’t be involved.



“Reconnecting the railway network between two Koreas is their own business, and they have to discuss the matter,” the minister said via a translator.



Li was attending the annual International Transport Forum held in the German city of Leipzig.



He said China’s Belt and Road Initiative is for economic prosperity of countries on its planned routes, and the country will “never exercise hegemony” on a question regarding the growing fears on Cold War mentality between China and the US.



By Cho Chung-un, Korea Herald correspondent

(christory@heraldcorp.com)