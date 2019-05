LIFE&STYLE

“Avengers: Endgame” became the most-watched foreign film in South Korean history, with 13.4 million admissions, its distributor said.The latest Marvel superhero flick set the record at around noon on Sunday, Walt Disney Company Korea said based on a real-time box-office tally from the Korean Film Council.The previous No. 1 was “Avatar” (2009), which sold 13.30 million tickets from 2009 to 2010.