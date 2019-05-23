Moon lauds Bush’s visit as strong Korea-US alliance

“Thank you for attending the official ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh. I believe (former) President Bush’s attendance to commemorate Roh, who was a partner in the Korea-US alliance, is symbolic of the strong alliance,” he said.
Moon’s remarks were made during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, before Bush headed to a ceremony in remembrance of late Roh.
|South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and former US President George W. Bush at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday morning. (Yonhap)
Asking for Bush’s support for improved Korea-US relations, Moon noted the bilateral free trade agreement ratified under the Roh and Bush administrations along with six-party talks that contributed to strengthened ties.
Roh and Bush were counterparts from 2003-2008.
Bush, who has begun a new life as a painter after retirement, brought a portrait of late Roh as a gift for Roh’s family, saying he painted a man who sacrificed for human rights and was not afraid of voicing his opinions.
|(Yonhap)
He added his father and late President George H. W. Bush “loved South Korea” as he does.
He attended a ceremony in Bongha Village, South Gyeongsang Province, with former first lady Kwon Yang-sook and current first lady Kim Jung-sook. Moon did not attend the event.
The service was also attended by top government officials including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and leaders of Korea’s four political parties -- ruling Democratic Party, minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace and Liberal Justice Party -- among others.
Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and floor leader Na Kyung-won were not present, but a delegation led by Rep. Cho Kyung-tae paid their respects.
The liberal ex-president -- 16th Korean president from 2003-2008 who remains a liberal icon -- took his life in 2009.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)