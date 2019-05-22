[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Launched in 1985, the long-running Everland Rose Festival opens every year in May. This year it continues until June 16. With a 20,000-square-meter rose garden, visitors can see various kinds of flowers while enjoying the amusement park.It is held inside Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is open to visitors of all ages.To find out more about the event, including admission fees and how to get there, visit the homepage at everland.com for information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.This festival takes place at Busan’s Haeundae Beach until Sunday.One of the highlights is the hot sand bath, where visitors are buried in the sand. Other events include a beach volleyball competition, an exhibition of different types of sand from around the world and a marathon race.Events at night include fireworks displays, concerts and other entertainment events.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.Its homepage (sandfestival.kr) is available in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian and Uzbek.The Daejeon Craft Beer & Music Festival, which first started in 2016, is co-hosted by Weizen Haus and Daejon MBC. Visitors can enjoy up to 100 varieties of craft beer, local cuisines, and performances by popular music artists.It is from May 30 to June 2, and the hours are between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.The festival is open to visitors aged 19 or over, and the admission fee is 10,000 won.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330, the homepage (www.weizenhaus.com) is only in Korean.Gokseong-gun, famous for its train village, annually holds a festival at the Rose Park. Rose varieties from around the world will delight visitors while offering photo opportunities. Visitors can also appreciate the roses while taking a ride on a railbike or by participating in hands-on activities.It is open to visitors of all ages until Sunday, and the admission fee is 5,000 won.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330, the homepage (www.gokseong.go.kr/tour) is only in Korean.Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour focuses on preserving and remembering Korea’s heritage and the ancestors’ spirits, set in the city’s hanok village, made up of traditional houses.During the Cultural Heritage Night, visitors can enjoy cultural heritages including intangible and tangible assets alike as a fun activity.It will be held Saturday and Sunday, and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit www.jeonjunight.com.