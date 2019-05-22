Toss vs. Kiwoom: anticipation builds for Korea's third internet-only bank license

(123RF)

As South Korea’s financial regulators prepare to issue new operational licenses for internet-only banks here next week, all eyes are on the approval prospects of Toss Bank and Kiwoom Bank -- the two consortia currently in the running for preliminary permits.Up to two licenses are up for grabs, though the Financial Services Commission, the country’s chief financial regulatory body, has hinted it may approve only one.The FSC’s review panel and the Financial Supervisory Service plan to convene later this week, with the aim of announcing preliminary approval results by Sunday at the earliest, according to industry projections.The decision is expected to shape the future of the local online-only banking industry, which now comprises only two players, K bank and Kakao Bank.The two contenders for the new licenses are the Toss Bank consortium led by Viva Republica, operator of popular money transfer and payment platform Toss, and Kiwoom Bank, led by local brokerage Kiwoom Securities.Toss Bank has underscored its strength as an innovative financial technology leader, citing ambitious plans to become a “challenger bank” in the market and introduce ways to better serve “thin filers,” people with limited credit histories who have been long marginalized by traditional banks.Kiwoom Bank has stressed its financial strength and a diverse shareholder base that includes big telecommunications and retail companies, such as SK Telecom and Lotte Members. KEB Hana Bank, a major commercial bank in Korea, is also participating in the Kiwoom-led consortium.