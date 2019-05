QLED TV leads growth of global TV market in Q1

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Quantum-dot light-emitting diode TVs led growth in the world’s premium TV market in the first quarter of this year, in contrast to organic light-emitting diode TVs, according to market data on Wednesday.Data compiled by IHS Markit showed that a total of 912,000 QLED TVs were sold in the January to March period, increasing 2.5-fold from 367,000 units in the same period last year.Samsung Electronics spearheaded growth in QLED TVs by selling 896,000 units, a threefold increase from a year earlier. The company has been pushing for the expansion of QLED TVs. In 2017, it launched a flagship lineup to compete with OLED TV technology.QLED TVs use liquid-crystal displays for the main screens and apply a quantum-dot film sheet for brightness and picture quality, while OLED TVs use self-emissive OLED panels.“QLED TV has become mainstream globally as its total sales volume showed,” a Samsung official said.With 2019 QLED models, Samsung has maintained its top position in the TV market with a 29.4 percent share for the 14th consecutive year.Meanwhile, 611,000 units of OLED TVs were sold in the first quarter of this year, mostly by LG Electronics. LG came in second with a 16.5 percent share, followed by Sony with 8.3 percent and TCL with 7.5 percent.Total market sales volume stood at 52 million, a slight expansion on-year, but the value of the market declined to around $25 billion.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com