Returning to original job, Super Junior Kyuhyun feels at home

Completing his two-year mandatory military service and coming back to show business, Super Junior's Kyuhyun feels happy to be at home and do a labor of love."I can't believe I've returned to the original place where I used to be," Kyuhyun, 31, said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency. "The night before my last day of duty, I couldn't sleep. I was excited that I was on the verge of resuming my dream. I'm happy to come back to my career."The youngest member of the 14-year-old boy band, who was discharged in early May, greeted his fans with his new EP, titled "The Day We Meet Again," unveiled Monday. It is the sequel to his last single, "Goodbye For Now," which was released before the start of his two-year stint in 2017.He said he doesn't expect his songs to top online music charts, but he wants his fans to share the feeling of happiness with him."In this EP, I've tried to include songs that I can be in tune with my fans at concerts and that I love and feel happy with," said Kyuhyun, who joined Super Junior in 2006.With his comeback, the 11-member Super Junior is fully back together for the first time in nine years. Kangin was the first member to take a two-year respite in 2010, followed by Heechul, Leeteuk, Yesung and others in turn."We've experienced many ups and downs, and had an image as troublemakers as well, but fans see us as friendly," he said."Because we have a number of members, Super Junior has been able to perform actively without a total hiatus, and fans have waited for us."He said there's nothing special that lays behind the longevity of his group."The members have waited for me and supported me, while I was serving. That helped a lot," Kyuhyun said. "We've fought each other a lot. But this is why we are still together and alive and kicking."Like his teammates, Kyuhyun is one of the most sought-after celebrities in South Korean show business as a singer and also as a TV entertainer.He had sported his versatile talent on MBC's popular talk show "Radio Star" since 2011, with his witty punchlines but decided not to rejoin the long-awaited program after completing his duty."'Radio Star' gave me a springboard for my entertainment career," he said. "But I felt, it became too big for me. I doubted I could continue this program against all these scathing reviews and words."He rather chose to take part in the travel-reality show "Kang's Kitchen Season 2" on the cable channel tvN scheduled to be broadcast May 31.The Super Junior member said he will do his best all the time to not miss anything that he wants to achieve in the fields of singing, entertaining and even musicals."I'm so willing to do everything like dropping an EP, starting a concert tour and appearing on TV shows. I'm planning to act in a musical next year," he said. "Also I'm trying to focus on full-lineup Super Junior activities." (Yonhap)