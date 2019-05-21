Unity, Samsung collaborate for mobile gaming on Galaxy smartphones

Games developed using Unity Engine will be better on “our smartphone devices with adaptive performance” feature, Samsung senior researcher Kim Jeong-woo said at a press event.
Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold will come with the latest feature, while former Galaxy models will gradually be updated.
|Kim Jeong-woo of Samsung Electronics (Unity Technologies)
“One of the biggest challenges Android game developers face is with graphics,” Kim said, adding that Samsung has worked with game engines since 2016 to resolve the issue.
If user experience is enhanced for mobile gaming, demand for mobile games will increase leading to an industrywide boon for the Android community, Kim said.
Unity head of China division Junbo Zhang also introduced the Unity Distribution Portal, which will unite small-scale app stores spread over the world for easier game distribution by developers.
“(The Android ecosystem) is fragmented. Every store has different payment methods and governance and a regulatory body, requiring developers to go through a cumbersome process for distribution,” Zhang said, adding how developers are made to repeat the process every time they make an update.
UDP will be a one-stop solution to distribute games at its partnering app stores. It currently has a partnership with One Store in Korea, Jio app store in India and Moo Store in Southeast Asia, and is in talks with Xiaomi app store in China.
|Unity Technologies founder David Helgason (Unity Technologies)
Unity Seoul event first started with some 400 in attendance and swelled to accommodate 3,000 this year.
When asked about his opinion on the World Health Organization’s categorization of game addiction as an official disease, Unity founder David Helgason likened it to banning “too much beauty, too much fun, too much pleasure.”
“Government regulations can harm an industry that creates innovation and export (innovation),” Helgason said, noting that “Some of the innovations have been aggressive and it’s important we pace ourselves and how we engage with society.”
|From left: Unity Tecnologies headf Junbo Zhang, Technical Director John Elliot China, Vice President of Unity Core Ulas Karademir, founder David Helgason, Unity Korea General Manager Kim In-suk, Director of Evangelism Carl Callewaert and Samsung Electronics’ senior researcher Kim Jeong-woo (Unity Technologies)
