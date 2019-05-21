Amorepacific prioritizes women’s health for CSR

Since announcing the commitment in 2017, the company has been investing 7 billion won every year into two of its major CSR campaigns on women’s health-- “Pink Ribbon Campaign” and “Make Up Your Life Campaign.”
Pink Ribbon Campaign focuses on awareness and prevention of breast cancer, one of Korea’s most common cancers among women. Its major program includes Pink Run, an annual marathon fundraiser held across five cities in Korea.
The campaign also provides medical examinations and surgery support for women, helping some 610,000 women since 2001.
Make Up Your Life Campaign is another campaign that offers educational programs for cancer patients facing unwanted physical changes. Volunteers known as “Amore Counselors” share makeup know-how to cancer patients, helping them to find beauty and inner confidence, the company said.
|Amore Counselors provide beauty tutorials for cancer patients in Singapore. (Amorepacific)
Since 2008, the program served around 16,000 patients in Korea and has also branched off to six different regions including China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
Amorepacific says its mission fundamentally boils down to its commitment on women’s health and well-being, as well as its support for gender equality.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)