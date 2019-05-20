Kia prepares for grand entry in India

It has been conducting various marketing activities including a large-scale dealer event by inviting them to Korea.
The automaker said the event was part of its efforts to raise brand awareness among Indian customers.
Local car dealers from India pose for a photo during a Kia Motors' event in Seoul on March 13. (Kia Motors)
Some 120 Indian dealers attended the four-day event held from May 13, which comprised programs such as a tour of Kia’s headquarters, its research center in Namyang, Gyeonggi Province, a brand experience exhibition hall Beat 360 and local stores.
The carmaker started construction of a plant in October 2017 in India’s Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh state, with an estimated production capacity at 300,000 units annually. The test production began in January.
The company said it’s the first Indian plant that will produce the company’s new compact sport utility vehicle model, which will hit the Indian market later this year.
It is putting all-out efforts to secure outstanding local dealers for successful market penetration, as well as to promote its design concept, quality competitiveness, sports marketing and global achievements.
"Our success in the Indian market will serve as a critical momentum to expand in global markets. We plan to continuously strengthen local marketing by developing customized vehicles,” said a Kia official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)