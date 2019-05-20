[From the scene] Tent regulations in Hangang parks trigger controversy

NATIONAL

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Yeouido Hangang Park in southwestern Seoul was packed with people seeking to enjoy the greenery at outdoor picnics.



A sea of tents is a familiar sight along the riverside parks -- but this time, the tents had to be squeezed into a smaller space due to new regulations from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



As of April 22, tents are allowed only in designated zones within the riverside parks until 7 p.m., and must remain open on at least two sides at all times.

A placard is hung between trees to inform the public of the area designated as a tent zone in Yeouido Hangang Park in southwestern Seoul on Saturday afternoon. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)