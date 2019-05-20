Moon to meet top military commanders of allies

NATIONAL

U.S. Gen. Robert Abrams, center, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, arrives for a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Panmunjom declaration between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held in April 27, 2018 at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP-Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will meet with a group of top South Korean and US military generals at his office this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.He plans to have a luncheon meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Gen. Robert Abrams, chief of the US Forces Korea, on Tuesday, ahead of the June 6 Memorial Day.The other participants include Gen. Park Han-ki, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding generals of the country's Army, Navy and Air Force.Also to be present are USFK Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, USFK Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans and Policy Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, Special Operations Command Korea Commander Maj. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind and the Eighth Army's Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe.Moon is expected to give a pep talk to the military leaders and stress the importance of the alliance.Last November, Moon invited top USFK commanders to Cheong Wa Dae, but it's rare for a meeting to be held among the commanding generals of the allies together at the presidential compound. (Yonhap)