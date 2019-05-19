[EXIT DAEJEON 2019] Junction seeks more exposure in world’s most wired country

BUSINESS

Junction, a Finnish nonprofit organization that has successfully organized world-leading hackathons in Europe since 2015, hopes to expand its presence in Korea.



As a part of this process, the Junction Head of Global Operations Antti Hammainen will be visiting Korea and participate in EXIT Daejeon 2019, global startup event that will be held at Daejeon Convention Center from May 21 to 23. More details on the event are available at http://www.startup-exit.com.





Junction Head of Global Operations Antti Hammainen (second from left, back row)