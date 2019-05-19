Go to Mobile Version

‘Korean R&D center to play key role in Renault Group’s road map’

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : May 19, 2019 - 15:30
  • Updated : May 19, 2019 - 15:30

Renault Samsung Motors, the Korean unit of French automaker Renault Group, said its research and development center, Renault Technology Korea, will play a key role in the group’s vehicle design, safety tests and production technology. 

Located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Renault Technology Korea was formerly a Samsung Motors research center established in 1997. It was renamed following Renault Group’s acquisition of the Korean carmaker in 2000. 

Renault Samsung Motors CEO Dominic Senora speaks during a press briefing at the research center Renault Technology Korea in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Renault Samsung Motors)

“Renault Samsung Motors has proven itself to be a competent player in the big (automotive) market and its research center, Renault Technology Korea, will play a pivotal role down the road,” said Renault Samsung Motors CEO Dominic Senora.

According to chief Kwon Sang-soon, the global research center gathers technologies from vehicle design to planning, analysis, tests and production capability.

In addition, some of the group’s major projects, such as the development of the C segment crossover XM3, the upcoming D segment sedan and other popular SUVs, take place at the center, officials said. 

The automaker has focused on the development of self-driving technology connectivity, following the group’s alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi to introduce autonomous driving technology in 40 vehicle models; launch 12 types of electric vehicles; and apply the CMF platform to 9 million cars by 2022. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


