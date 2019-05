‘Korean R&D center to play key role in Renault Group’s road map’

BUSINESS

Renault Samsung Motors CEO Dominic Senora speaks during a press briefing at the research center Renault Technology Korea in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Renault Samsung Motors)

Renault Samsung Motors, the Korean unit of French automaker Renault Group, said its research and development center, Renault Technology Korea, will play a key role in the group’s vehicle design, safety tests and production technology.Located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Renault Technology Korea was formerly a Samsung Motors research center established in 1997. It was renamed following Renault Group’s acquisition of the Korean carmaker in 2000.“Renault Samsung Motors has proven itself to be a competent player in the big (automotive) market and its research center, Renault Technology Korea, will play a pivotal role down the road,” said Renault Samsung Motors CEO Dominic Senora.According to chief Kwon Sang-soon, the global research center gathers technologies from vehicle design to planning, analysis, tests and production capability.In addition, some of the group’s major projects, such as the development of the C segment crossover XM3, the upcoming D segment sedan and other popular SUVs, take place at the center, officials said.The automaker has focused on the development of self-driving technology connectivity, following the group’s alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi to introduce autonomous driving technology in 40 vehicle models; launch 12 types of electric vehicles; and apply the CMF platform to 9 million cars by 2022.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com