LTI Korea invites writers to build ‘Platform for Communication, Peace’

Poster image for “A Platform for Communication and Peace”

Literature Translation Institute of Korea is to invite foreign and local writers to a three-day forum aimed at bridging the local and overseas literary scenes..The institution will hold an event titled “A Platform for Communication and Peace” from Monday to Wednesday at Ara Art Center in Insa-dong, Jongno-gu, central Seoul.During the festival, five discussion sessions will take place, covering the subjects of diaspora, the division of Korea, writing, Korean literature and culture, and minorities, respectively.The institute has invited ethnic Korean writers of foreign nationalities to introduce their works to local readers, hoping to broaden the spectrum of literature of the reading public.The 14 invited foreign writers include, Korean-Danish poet Maya Lee Langvad, Korean-Brazilian novelist Nick Farewell, Korean-Swedish novelist Astrid Trotzig, Korean-American writer Jane Jeong Trenka and Korean-Chinese novelist Jin Renshun, among others.The list of invitees encompass writers from diverse backgrounds, including “Goryeoin,” meaning ethnic Koreans in Central Asia, “Joseonjok,” or Koreans in China, Korean residents in Japan, Koreans adopted to foreign families and those who have immigrated abroad.Also 15 local writers who have consistently dealt with the subject of diaspora have been invited to the sessions, including novelist-film director Lee Chang-dong, novelist Kim Yeon-su and more.Through the festival, the institute aims to ask what the role of Korea -- the only divided nation in the world -- and its literature are, in paving the way for peace and to end conflicts and racial, gender and other discriminations.Those who would like to participate in the event can pre-register through Naver. Onsite registraiton will be available, too. For more information, call the LTI Korea at (02) 6919-7711 or 7712.By Im Eun-byel(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)