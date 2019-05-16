[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Lobby Lounge at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents the Avocado Royal High Tea Set.The set offers avocado cream dacquoise; avocado scones with clotted cream; avocado brownies; brioche sandwich with roasted avocado; roasted avocado stuffed with mushroom, spinach and chicken; and avocado salad with harissa shrimp.Guests can choose either coffee or tea to accompany the food. The set costs 75,000 won person. It is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until July 31.For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 559-7603.Maison Glad Jeju presents a summer vacances package deal.The package deal includes accommodations for one night and breakfast for two. Other perks involve access to the outdoor infinity swimming pool, two sunscreen sticks, deodorant and a beach bag.For guests who stay more than two nights, free minibar service will be offered.The price ranges from 200,000 won for couples to 245,000 won for families, depending on the room type. The promotion is to continue until Sept. 30.For more information, call Maison Glad Jeju at (064) 747-4900.Vista Walkerhill Seoul’s restaurant Pizza Hill presents the Pizza Hill Golden Night promotion.Unlimited beer is offered along with access to an outdoor terrace featuring pork ribs, tomato salad, salmon salad chicken, chicken wings and cheese pizza.The promotion is available Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 11 at 60,000 won per person. For an additional 10,000 won, the beer can be changed to Stella Artois.For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 450-4699.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s The Lounge presents three types of bingsu.One is the Mont Blanc bingsu, a reinterpretation of the famed chestnut dessert. On top of milk-based ice, there is chestnut cream topped with gold powder and meringue sticks. The bingsu is completed with rum syrup.The seasonal fruit bingsu features a mountain of white chocolate ice, filled with fruits and Chantilly cream. And the classic red bean bingsu must not be overlooked.The Mont Blanc bingsu costs 37,000 won and the others cost 29,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336.The Gallery at the Grand Hyatt Seoul presents a summer afternoon tea set featuring green tea.The set includes savory finger food and scones with clotted cream, along with access to a buffet that offers green tea-flavored desserts, such as chiffon cake and chocolate tart. Guests can choose from four types of premium green tea.The set is available until July 31 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 50,000 won per person on weekdays and 60,000 won on weekends.For more information or reservations, call (02) 799-8165.