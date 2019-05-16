[Graphic News] Korea had 32.5m pay TV subscribers in 2018: ICT Ministry

BUSINESS

The average number of pay TV subscribers in South Korea stood at 32.5 million last year, data from the Ministry of Science and ICT showed.That number - which includes people who paid for satellite broadcasting and internet protocol television services - increased about 530,000 during the second half of the year, according to the data.KT Corp. had a market share of 21.1 percent, or over 6.8 million subscribers, followed by SK Broadband Co. with 14.3 percent and CJ Hello at 12.6 percent.LG Uplus Corp. and KT Skylife Co. held 11.9 percent and 9.9 percent of the market, respectively.