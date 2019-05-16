[News Briefs] 14 booked in Busan, accused of selling counterfeit luxury goods

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, the retailers are suspected of selling luxury brand knockoffs at Gukje Market, a market located in the port city’s central district.
|Gukje Market in Jung-gu, Busan (Yonhap)
The police said the suspects operated the business undercover, on the upper floors of buildings without signs, and attracted customers by offering tour guides commissions of 10 percent.
In the recent crackdown, the police confiscated from 14 stores 490 million won ($411,833) worth of knockoffs of products from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada and Kenzo.
The Busan police said inspections will be held regularly to stop counterfeit goods from being sold in the government-designated tourist district.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)