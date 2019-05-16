Seoul, KOTFA jointly hosts Seoul International Tourism Industry Fair

LIFE&STYLE

Korea World Travel Fair 2018 (KOTFA)

An international tourism fair jointly hosted by Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea World Travel Fair will take place next month, encompassing promotions for both inbound and outbound tourism and business-to-business transactions.According to the organizers, 50 countries including China, around 50 regional governments in Korea, and 1,400 tourism companies will take part in the Seoul International Tourism Industry Fair, set to take place June 6-9 at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.In addition to promotion booths and travel mart zone -- which will look to link foreign tourism agencies with local companies and regional bodies to host foreign visitors -- a separate zone for medical tourism will be set up.In order to attract more visitors, the organizers said they would not charge admission fees.Other events like medical tourism forums, briefing sessions for buyers, award ceremony will be held on the sideline of the event.Seoul Tourism Job Fair will also take place on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with 30 companies from outside Korea and 70 local firms set to participate.This year’s Seoul International Tourism Industry Fair marks the first time the Korea World Travel Fair has combined itself with the Seoul International Travel Mart hosted by Seoul city. The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, Korea Tourism Organization, Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Korea Tourism Association and Seoul Tourism Organization.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)