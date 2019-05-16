Ultra Korea’s latest lineup includes Knife Party, Underworld

ENTERTAINMENT

(Ultra Korea)

Ultra Korea recently revealed new headliners in the third phase of the lineup for the upcoming festival, slated for June 7-9.“Bass-fueled electronic outfit Knife Party and pioneering British luminaries Underworld have been added as headliners for the eighth annual edition, setting the tone for one of the biggest Phase 3 lineups in the festival’s history,” the organizers of the event said. Hot Since 82 will join the roster for the Resistance stage.Also added to the list were psychedelic duo Infected Mushroom, Kayzo, NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead, Compton rapper YG, Bart Bmore, Brooks, DYRO, Josh Pan, Junior Sanchez, Marco Bailey, Matisse & Sadko, Slique, Whipped Cream and Young Bombs. Virtual Self will headline the Live Stage.The eighth annual event will be held at Everland Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, instead of Seoul Olympic Stadium, which hosted the previous seven editions.This year’s Ultra Korea will feature a performance by the recently-united Swedish House Mafia, marking the first time the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso perform in Korea as a unit.The event is open to those aged 19 or above. For more information, visit https://ultrakorea.com.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)