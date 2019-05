WORLD

Iceland ranked No. 1 on this year’s KidsRights Index, followed by Portugal, Switzerland, Finland and Germany.The annual list, compiled in cooperation with the Erasmus School of Economics in Rotterdam, uses UN data to measure how countries measure up to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.Afghanistan was the worst, followed by Sierra Leone, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.South Korea ranked 70th among the 181 countries studied.