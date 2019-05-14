Asia-Pacific telecom giants gather in Korea on 5G

BUSINESS

Regional telecom giants gathered in South Korea on Tuesday to discuss their business plans related to the 5G cellular network, as they seek to figure out ways to leverage it in various industries.



The companies -- including AT&T, China Telecom and KDDI, and various telcos from the US, China, Japan and the Asia-Pacific region -- gathered in South Korea’s resort island of Jeju to attend the Pacific Partner Meeting, hosted by Korea’s KT.



The participants are expected to discuss viable business models based on the 5G network. Among them are how to incorporate artificial intelligence technology and expand international data infrastructure.





Park Yoon-young, president of KT global business group. KT

“This year’s Pacific Partner Meeting is a prime opportunity to share advanced 5G technology and services with our partners in the region,” said Park Yoon-young, who heads global business at KT.The conference, inaugurated in 1993 in Singapore, has brought together 15 companies and 40 executives and will last until Thursday.