Korea’s finance-banking sector sets aside W584b toward digital transformation projects in 2019

BUSINESS

Technology is shaking up South Korea’s banking-finance industry, with players embracing digital transformation as a core part of their business strategy going forward.



Reflecting this shift, 71 of the 108 (65.7 percent) finance companies here are pursuing various business projects aimed at digital transformation. And this year, these firms have set aside 584.5 billion won ($492.7 million) toward running such projects, an analysis by the Financial Supervisory Service showed Tuesday.



The 108 finance firms consist of 17 banks, 8 credit card firms, 25 insurance companies and 14 securities brokerages.





(123RF)