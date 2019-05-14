[News Briefs] Two minors booked for speeding on highway without license

Highway patrol said Tuesday that the two 17-year-olds face charges of driving at 180 kilometers per hour on a 30-kilometer stretch on a Busan-bound expressway. The speed limit for the road is 100 kph.
|(Yonhap)
The two rented a Hyundai SUV through a car sharing service under one of their fathers’ names, the police said. The minimum age for driving in Korea is 18.
The highway patrol team chased the speeding SUV for about 5 kilometers before it was stopped.
In an investigation that followed, the police found that the suspects were high school students from Changnyeong and Changwon, two neighboring towns in South Gyeongsang Province.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)