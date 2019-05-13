Chemical explosion at factory kills one, injures three

NATIONAL

A chemical explosion at a factory that produces mobile phone parts in central South Korea killed one worker and seriously injured three others on Monday, firefighters said.



The accident occurred at 2:29 p.m. in Jecheon, 170 kilometers southeast of Seoul, apparently after sodium exploded on the production line, they added.



The fire service contained the blaze caused by the explosion within about 10 minutes.





(Yonhap)

The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals.Media photos showed that one building at the factory was damaged, but no other buildings on the factory were harmed.Authorities believe that the explosion took place on the first floor of the building when the workers were testing a device.Police and the fire service are investigating the accident to determine the exact cause. (Yonhap)