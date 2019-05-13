YouTuber in legal dispute with viewer who sent prank parcels

NATIONAL

A YouTuber with 3.2 million subscribers is bracing for a legal showdown with the parents of a teenager who allegedly pulled off a prank involving the video channel’s parcel-unpacking series.Cable TV station JTBC on Sunday reported that Bokyem has been sued by the parents of the 17-year-old boy for allegedly making false accusations about their son and making public his personal information.The teenager’s father, in an interview with JTBC, said the YouTuber had exaggerated details of his son’s prank to sensationalize the video and that the number of parcels was 107, not 250 as claimed by Kim.YouTuber Bokyem has produced a series of entertainment videos in which he unpacks cash-on-delivery parcels sent by viewers. The dispute arose in April, when Bokyem said he would take legal action against a boy who had sent 250 prank parcels.In a follow-up video, the boy had apologized for the prank over the phone, saying he had paid 500,000 won ($420) for the prank parcels. The video, which reveals part of the teenager’s address and his voice, is still available to the public on YouTube.Bokyem reportedly said he had suffered from the prank parcels, adding he would leave the matter to be settled by the authorities.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)