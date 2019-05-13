Gaming tech forum ‘Unreal Summit 2019’ to kick off

BUSINESS

Stock image from Unreal Summit 2018 (Epic Games)

Epic Games’ annual technology sharing forum “Unreal Summit 2019” is set to kick off at InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas in Gangnam, southern Seoul, organizers said Monday.The North Carolina-based US game company’s CEO Tim Sweeney will deliver the keynote address at the event’s launch Tuesday.Epic Games is the developer of “Fortnite,” which launched in 2017 and has since amassed almost 250 million players worldwide as of March.It is the powerhouse behind the global No.1 game developing software Unreal Engine, first launched in 1994. In South Korea, Nexon’s latest ultra-graphics mobile game “Traha” uses the platform, as also Netmarble’s cash cow game “Lineage 2 Revolution" and “Blade and Soul Revolution.” It was last updated to version 4.22 on April 3.Unreal Engine’s real-time rendering, which allows crisper resolution for livestreamed footage, has been received widely by broadcasters. In the US and the UK, it has long been used to produce graphics for sports, weather and election broadcasts.Korean teresstrial broadcaster MBC has used the platform for its Monday-Tuesday TV drama “Item” and the graphics-heavy Sunday show “Dunia: Into a New World.”Unreal Engine was also used for the Avengers movie “Age of Ultron (2015).” In broader industries, it is used for virtual reality and augmented reality contents by major automakers such as BMW, Volkswagen and McLaren.This year’s Unreal Summit will invite speakers from domestic game developers NCSoft and WeMade, as well as digital media production company Giantstep and Epic Games project leaders, who will discuss their experience using the platform and benefits of the latest software update.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)