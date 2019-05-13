Jeju Air to open new Jeju-Fukuoka route in July

BUSINESS

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Monday it will open a Jeju-Fukuoka route in July to better serve its customers.



Jeju Air plans to provide three flights a week from Jeju International Airport to Fukuoka starting from July 2, the company said in a statement.







"Jeju Air is the country's only carrier that will operate the Jeju-Fukuoka route to absorb growing travel demand to the resort location in the southern part of Japan," a company spokesman said.Currently, the budget carrier operates a total of 39 planes, which are composed of 36 leased planes and three purchased ones. It serves 67 routes, including 61 international routes to Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries. (Yonhap)