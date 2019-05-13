[News Briefs] Police to investigate journalists following spycam accusations

A group chat where journalists anonymously shared secretly filmed videos of women being sexually assaulted will now be the subject of a formal investigation, according to the police.
|(Yonhap)
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime unit said Sunday that DSO -- a civic organization dedicated to the elimination of online sex crimes -- filed a police complaint accusing the chat room participants of violating a law dealing with sex crimes and information and communications networks.
According to DSO, participants in the group chat -- some 200 media personnel, including reporters -- circulated gossip about sexual assault victims, videos of the crimes and prostitution reviews. The journalists participated using pseudonyms within the chat room, but had to use company email accounts associated with recognized media organizations as a condition of membership.
The group chat’s existence was first disclosed to DSO on April 19 by a whistleblower. The group then provided the chat history to local media. Following media reports, a petition was posted on the website of the presidential office April 22, demanding a police investigation. The police launched an internal investigation May 3.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)