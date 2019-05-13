Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin earns 5th win vs. Nationals

SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

The crowd cheers for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (99) as he walks off the field during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers picked up his fifth win of the season after delivering eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.The South Korean left-hander kept the Nationals to one hit in eight innings with nine strikeouts and one walk in his side's 6-0 win at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).He had a no-hitter through the seventh inning but allowed the National's only hit to Gerardo Parra in the eighth.Ryu collected his second straight scoreless victory following his second-career shutout against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.He threw a career-high 116 pitches to pull off his third game with more than five innings of one-hit ball since his MLB debut in 2013.The 32-year-old is now 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA.Ryu said he is not disappointed that he allowed the hit to Parra and lost the no-hitter."In recent games, I felt good in location and condition from the beginning," he said. "I'm not disappointed with it. I can try next time."Ryu started the first inning with two strike outs and allowed no baserunner in the following two innings.In the fourth, Ryu issued a walk to Brian Dozier, marking his third walk of this season and first at home since August last year.Since then, Ryu retired the next 12 batters before Parra's hit.Right fielder Cody Bellinger assisted Ryu with an outstanding defensive play in the sixth.The Dodgers did not have a hit off Nationals starter, Stephen Starsburg, through three innings, but took a 1-0 lead through a walk and a grounder in the second inning.Justin Turner delivered the team's first hit in the fourth and he scored after Alex Verdugo's grounder to extend the lead to 2-0.The close game broke as Corey Seager smashed his second career grand slam in the bottom eighth and helped the Dodgers blank the Nationals 6-0.Nationals' Strasburg delivered a quality start with four hits and seven strikeouts in six innings. But he yielded two earned runs and earned his third loss of the season. (Yonhap)