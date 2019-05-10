Go to Mobile Version

Philip Morris Korea opens Iqos pop-up in Busan

By Korea Herald
  • Published : May 10, 2019 - 11:24
  • Updated : May 10, 2019 - 11:24

Philip Morris Korea is opening its first Iqos pop-up shop in the city of Busan starting this month for a two-month run, the company said Friday. The store will open until June 29, in the Seomyeon district of downtown Busan.

The pop-up shop will feature Iqos vape, Iqos 3 devices and accessories.

Philip Morris Korea opens its first pop-up shop in Seomyeon, Busan. (Philip Morris Korea)

“We have opened the first pop-up store in the international city of Busan. We hope that this serves as an opportunity to experience firsthand Iqos,” said Nikolaus Ricketts, director of Philip Morris Korea.

Meanwhile, in promoting its heat-not-burn tobacco that releases less smoke and odor, the company has been operating a project to create a “smoke-free city.” (khnews@heraldcorp.com)


