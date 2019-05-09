Parties offer mixed views on S. Korean response to NK projectile launches

NATIONAL

Rival political parties gave differing opinions on how South Korea should respond to North Korea's launching of what are believed to be short-range missiles on Thursday.



The ruling Democratic Party (DP) condemned North Korea's firing of two apparent missiles, which came only five days after the communist regime sent a barrage of projectiles into the East Sea.



"We're opposed to all types of military provocations that raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula," DP spokesman Hong Ik-pyo said in a statement. "Our government must conduct an accurate analysis of the situation and take a careful approach to prevent further military threats, and maintain a strong security posture."





(Yonhap)

Hong added it doesn't help North Korea or the rest of Northeast Asia to express political aims through military action and called on Pyongyang to return to the dialogue table."North Korea must resume dialogues with South Korea and with the United States as soon as possible," the spokesman said. "By seeking peaceful and diplomatic solutions, North Korea can become a responsible member of the international community."Kim Jung-jae, spokeswoman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), said North Korea, with its military provocations, is "mocking" President Moon Jae-in's pro-engagement policy toward Pyongyang."We can't just sit back and watch North Korea's foolish provocations," Kim said. "The Moon administration has to look over its shoulder for North Korea. It can't call a missile a missile, or a provocation a provocation."Kim further called on Moon to take active measures to prevent further provocations from north of the border.Minor opposition parties also slammed North Korea for its action and said only the resumption of talks would ensure North Korea's survival and peace on the Korean Peninsula.