[Graphic News] Filipinos spend most time on social media in Asia

WORLD

Filipinos spend the greatest amount of time on social media among Asians, closely followed by Indonesians, Thais and Malaysians, according to Global Digital 2019 reports from We Are Social and Hootsuite.In 2019, Filipinos spend an average of four hours and 12 minutes on social media daily, an increase of 15 minutes per day from last year. They topped the list for the fourth year in a row.On the other hand, the Japanese spend the least amount of time on social media -- 36 minutes per day. Trailing behind the Japanese are South Koreans, who spent an hour and 12 minutes per day. (ANN)