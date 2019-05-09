‘RSM strategically important for group in region’

|Fabrice Cambolive, chairman of Renault’s AMI-Pacific region (RSM)
In a video message, Fabrice Cambolive, chairman of Renault’s regional headquarters covering Africa, the Middle East, India and the Asia-Pacific region, described Korea as one of Renault’s major manufacturing bases for exports. He said he has chosen to visit the country as his first destination, though the exact date of the business trip was not mentioned.
The regional head office of the French automaker will support units facing challenges in expanding exports, he added. Korea is the only base in the respective region where the automaker operates both R&D and manufacturing facilities.
The chairman’s message came after the group expanded its Asia-Pacific headquarters this month to also cover Africa, the Middle East and India, while establishing a separate regional office only for China.
The AMI-Pacific region covers three continents, including more than 100 countries with population of 4.3 billion. The regional bloc sell a total of 12 million units of cars annually, the chairman said, stressing that the figures show both challenges and growth potential for Renault’s operations.
Ahead of the chairman’s visit, RSM expressed confidence in recovering its business here, as it is only unit that holds both manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the region.
Located in Yongin, Renault Technology Korea is RSM’s R&D center leading the development of midsized sedans. More than 50 percent of Renault’s midsized sedans, the SM6, sold worldwide were sold in Korea, while 33 percent of the French carmaker’s SUV QM6 were sold here as of 2018.
The manufacturing capability of its factory in Busan has been proven, an RSM official said. “If we can overcome the current labor-management dispute, we can surely expect a rebound.”
