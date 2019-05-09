[News Briefs] Man injures 3 while resisting hospitalization

Go to Mobile Version

By Kim Arin
  • Published : May 9, 2019 - 18:11
  • Updated : May 9, 2019 - 18:19

A 24-year-old with schizophrenia wounded two police officers and an ambulance driver in the process of refusing to be taken to the hospital at around 5:22 a.m. on Thursday in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

Chungju Police Station said Thursday the man is being investigated on suspicion of obstruction of official business.


Chungju Police Station in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province (Chungju Police Station)

The police said the incident occurred at a hallway of a studio apartment building in the city. The police were called in by the suspect’s father, who requested help in sending his son to a psychiatric hospital.

The suspect wielded a kitchen knife against the police officers and the ambulance personnel, injuring three.

One of the two police officers at the scene suffered wounds on his face, and the other on his hand. The ambulance driver also suffered scratches.

The police said they used a stun gun on the suspect and escorted him to a psychiatric hospital, deciding that he could not be investigated in his current state. An arrest warrant request will be reviewed once he is in a stable condition, they added.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


