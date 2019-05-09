LG Hausys awarded French certification for building materials

CSTB is a French national organization that makes assessments of materials in the construction industry. LG Hausys’ HI-MACS, a solid acrylic surface that is widely used for both interiors and building exteriors, was recognized by the CSTB for its durability, the firm said.
|A villa located in Cannes, France featuring HI-MACS (LG Hausys)
According to the company, a series of more than 25 tests including wind pressure, fireproofing, earthquake, external impact and construction methods were assessed by CSTB in a span of two years.
Currently, in the artificial marble segment, LG Hausys, DuPont and Porcelanosa are the only companies to have obtained the certification globally.
“With this certification, we will continue to expand our presence in Europe by providing quality building exterior materials,” said Kang Shin-woo, senior vice president of the firm’s surface material division.
LG Hausys currently has some 10 percent market share in Europe’s acrylic market, and is in second place behind DuPont.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)