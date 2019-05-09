[News Briefs] Police officer arrested for taking bribes to settle Gangnam club case

He is the first incumbent police officer to be arrested on suspicion of collusive ties between the police and Gangnam clubs.
|(Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)
The officer, who is a member of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s investigation unit, faces charges of settling a case on admission of a minor at a Gangnam club in exchange for a bribe of several million won in December 2017.
The police said the de facto owner of Arena -- a Gangnam club currently embroiled in a string of accusations including tax evasion and offering bribes to police -- was involved in the operation of the club in question.
According to the police, the briber, surnamed Bae, took tens of millions of won from officials at Arena and passed on part of the sum to the arrested lieutenant and another police officer at Seoul Gangnam Police Station, keeping the rest.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)