Actress killed in highway collisions identified

Han Ji-sung (Han Ji-sung`s Instagram)

(Incheon Fire Department via Yonhap)

The TV actress who died from two consecutive collisions on a highway Monday was Han Ji-sung, according to local media outlets that identified her Wednesday. It was previously reported that the woman killed on Incheon Airport Expressway at around 4 a.m. Monday, hit by two vehicles in succession, was an actress who had played in several supporting roles on TV drama series as well as on stage. Han debuted in entertainment in 2010 initially as part of a four-piece girl group, but she soon turned to acting, taking small roles in drama series, plays and movies. The 28-year-old actress's death has come as a shock, just two months after she exchanged nuptials in March. As police investigate why Han stopped her vehicle in the middle of the three-lane expressway, dashcam footage retrieved from a car that passed Han's own vehicle before the collisions was revealed by several media outlets Thursday. In the video, Han can be seen standing behind her car with the emergency lights blinking and hunching over. Someone who appears to be her husband then hurries to the edge of the road. The actress's husband reportedly told police she had stopped the car because he needed to relieve himself. According to No Cut News' reports Thursday, the husband had told police that he had a few glasses of alcohol prior to the incident, but that he was not sure whether his wife was under the influence as well. Han's body displayed multiple marks of damage that could have been the main cause of death, the National Forensic Service initially noted after conducting an autopsy of Han's body. The official post-mortem report is expected in two weeks. By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)