‘From Tomorrow On, I Will,’ ‘Scattered Night’ win at Jeonju IFF

The 20th annual Jeonju International Film Festival on Wednesday announced the winners of this year’s international and Korean competitions, along with winners in other categories.“From Tomorrow On, I Will,” a Chinese-German-Serbian film directed by Ivan Markovic and Wu Linfeng, took the grand prize in the international competition category. The second directorial feature by Markovic was a collaboration with the Chinese director Wu about a migrant worker in Beijing and his roommate whose lives run parallel to each other.“Homing,” a documentary by Brazilian director Helvecio Marins Jr. won the best picture honors, and “Last Night I Saw You Smiling” by Kavich Neang won the special jury prize.“Scattered Night” by Korea’s Kim Sol and Lee Ji-hyoung took the highest honors in the Korean competition category. The 81-minute film delves into the life of a family facing divorce as viewed from a child’s perspective, one that plays a pivotal role in depicting the cold reality.Moon Seung-a, who played the daughter Su-min in the flick, won the best acting prize, along with Kwak Min-gyu from “Wave” by Choi Chang-hwan, which also won the jury’s special mention prize.In the category of Korean competition for shorts, the grand prize went to “Parterre” by Lee Sang-whan, a 27- minute film about the son of an illegal immigrant and a high school wrestler who has an impossible wish to compete in a national event.The best director prize went to Lee Deok-chan for “Leo” and the special jury prize went to “Sick” by Lee Woo-dong.“The Harvest” by Georgia’s Misho Antadze won the NETPAC (Network For Promotion of Asian & Asia Pacific Cinema) prize, and the documentary award went to “Rivercide: The Secret Six” by Kim Byeong-ki.Jeonju IFF, Korea’s largest showcase of indie and art-house films, kicked off last Thursday under the slogan “Cinema, Liberated and Expressed.” A total of 262 films from 52 countries were to be shown over the 10-day festival that ends Saturday.The festival will wrap up with a closing ceremony and the screening of “Skin” on Saturday, slated to be held at Jeonju Dome at 7 p.m.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)