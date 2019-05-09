Go to Mobile Version

‘From Tomorrow On, I Will,’ ‘Scattered Night’ win at Jeonju IFF

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : May 9, 2019 - 15:15
  • Updated : May 9, 2019 - 15:15

The 20th annual Jeonju International Film Festival on Wednesday announced the winners of this year’s international and Korean competitions, along with winners in other categories.

“From Tomorrow On, I Will,” a Chinese-German-Serbian film directed by Ivan Markovic and Wu Linfeng, took the grand prize in the international competition category. The second directorial feature by Markovic was a collaboration with the Chinese director Wu about a migrant worker in Beijing and his roommate whose lives run parallel to each other.


“From Tomorrow On, I Will” (Jeonju IFF)

“Homing,” a documentary by Brazilian director Helvecio Marins Jr. won the best picture honors, and “Last Night I Saw You Smiling” by Kavich Neang won the special jury prize.

“Scattered Night” by Korea’s Kim Sol and Lee Ji-hyoung took the highest honors in the Korean competition category. The 81-minute film delves into the life of a family facing divorce as viewed from a child’s perspective, one that plays a pivotal role in depicting the cold reality.

“Scattered Night” (Jeonju IFF)


Moon Seung-a, who played the daughter Su-min in the flick, won the best acting prize, along with Kwak Min-gyu from “Wave” by Choi Chang-hwan, which also won the jury’s special mention prize.

In the category of Korean competition for shorts, the grand prize went to “Parterre” by Lee Sang-whan, a 27- minute film about the son of an illegal immigrant and a high school wrestler who has an impossible wish to compete in a national event.

The best director prize went to Lee Deok-chan for “Leo” and the special jury prize went to “Sick” by Lee Woo-dong.

“The Harvest” by Georgia’s Misho Antadze won the NETPAC (Network For Promotion of Asian & Asia Pacific Cinema) prize, and the documentary award went to “Rivercide: The Secret Six” by Kim Byeong-ki.

Jeonju IFF, Korea’s largest showcase of indie and art-house films, kicked off last Thursday under the slogan “Cinema, Liberated and Expressed.” A total of 262 films from 52 countries were to be shown over the 10-day festival that ends Saturday.

The festival will wrap up with a closing ceremony and the screening of “Skin” on Saturday, slated to be held at Jeonju Dome at 7 p.m.


