Ex-vice justice minister to be quizzed over sex bribery scandal

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 8, 2019 - 21:30
  • Updated : May 8, 2019 - 21:30

Prosecutors will grill former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui this week as a suspect over allegations he received bribes and sexual services in return for business favors, they said Wednesday.

A special team in charge of the high-profile case will question Kim on Thursday over the suspicions involving a local developer, they said.

Kim took office in 2013 as vice justice minister but stepped down after just six days as the allegations surfaced. 



The former ranking prosecutor was probed in 2013 and in 2014 over the suspicions but was cleared of the charges due to lack of evidence.

Prosecutors reopened the case last month following a recommendation from an independent review panel.(Yonhap)



