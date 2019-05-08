Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Higher proportion of long-term marriage immigrants, naturalized citizens last year

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : May 8, 2019 - 17:40
  • Updated : May 8, 2019 - 17:40







The proportion of marriage immigrants and naturalized citizens who have lived in South Korea for more than 10 years rose last year from three years earlier, a survey showed.

According to the poll conducted by the Ministry of Gender and Equality, there were 306,995 multicultural households in Korea last year. Among them, 85.7 percent consisted of at least one immigrant parent and the remaining 14.3 percent had a naturalized Korean.

Those who have lived more than 10 years in Korea accounted for 60.6 percent of the total last year, up from 47.9 percent three years ago. Moreover, 27.6 percent of them have lived in the country for at least 15 years, up 7 percentage points from 20.6 percent in 2015.





