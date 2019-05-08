Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Bong Joon-ho’s oeuvre to be screened ahead of ‘Parasite’ release

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : May 8, 2019 - 17:28
  • Updated : May 8, 2019 - 17:30

Celebrating the upcoming release of director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” a local cinema chain is offering moviegoers the opportunity to rediscover the acclaimed director’s filmography.

CGV Arthouse will screen Bong’s past films from May 16 to 29 at its seven branches across the nation, in Myeong-dong and Apgujeong in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon and Incheon. 

Director Bong Joon-ho speaks during a press conference for “Parasite,” held at the Westin Chosun Seoul on April 22. (Yonhap)

Five films -- debut work “Barking Dogs Never Bite,” “Memories of Murder,” “The Host,” “Mother” and “Snowpiercer” -- will be screened. “Mother” will be screened two times, in the original version and in black-and-white with English subtitles. Tickets can be reserved via the CGV website and its mobile app.

CGV theaters in Myeong-dong and Apgujeong will also celebrate “Bong Joon-ho Day,” showing the five works all in a day, on May 18 and May 26, respectively.

“Okja,” a Netflix original movie by Bong, is not included in the CGV screening list but will screen at Megabox Coex separately.

“Parasite,” slated to compete at the Cannes Film Festival this year, features two families in different situations, one affluent and the other living in deep poverty. The two families come into contact as a result of an unexpected incident.

The film hits local theaters on May 30.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114